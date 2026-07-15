Assam Launches NEP 2020 Internship Programme to Promote Heritage Conservation

Guwahati: The Directorate of Archaeology, Assam has launched its NEP 2020 Internship Programme in Sivasagar, providing students with an opportunity to gain practical experience in archaeology, heritage conservation and monument preservation.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and field-based knowledge by exposing students to the state's rich archaeological heritage. Introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme is designed to equip participants with hands-on training while fostering a deeper appreciation of Assam's historical and cultural legacy.

During the internship, students will engage in a range of activities, including documentation of archaeological sites, conservation practices, heritage management and monument preservation under the guidance of experts from the Directorate of Archaeology.

Officials said the programme seeks to encourage young scholars to develop an academic and professional interest in archaeology and cultural heritage while promoting responsible conservation of historical monuments.

Sivasagar, renowned for its rich Ahom-era heritage and iconic monuments, has been chosen as the venue for the programme owing to its historical significance. The initiative is expected to strengthen heritage awareness among students and inspire greater public participation in preserving Assam's invaluable archaeological and cultural assets for future generations.