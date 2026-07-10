Street Vendor Arrested in Sivasagar for Alleged Abuse of 12-Year-Old Girl

Guwahati: A 48-year-old pani-puri vendor has been arrested in connection with the alleged abuse of a 12-year-old girl in Assam's Sivasagar district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Hariram Ray, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, who had been operating a puchka stall in Sivasagar town for several years.

As per the reports, the incident came to light after the minor disclosed the alleged abuse to her parents. Following the disclosure, the accused reportedly fled the area and remained absconding for three days.

On 10 July, members of the local Bihari community reportedly traced Hariram Ray to Balighat in Nazira. After arresting him, they handed him over to the Sivasagar Sadar Police.

Police subsequently took the accused into custody and registered a case in connection with the incident.

An investigation is currently underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged offence. Officials said the accused will be produced before the court in accordance with legal procedures.

Police have not disclosed further details as the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have assured that all aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.