Assam Launches ‘Shiksha Yatra’ to Identify and Re-Enrol Out-of-School Children

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday inaugurated the ‘Shiksha Yatra: From Challenges to Aspirations’, an initiative aimed at identifying, enrolling and mainstreaming out-of-school children across the state during the 2026-27 financial year.

The initiative has been launched to track children who have dropped out of school or remained absent for extended periods and facilitate their return to the education system.

Under the programme, District Quality Managers and Education Volunteers of Samagra Shiksha Assam will conduct a statewide survey to identify out-of-school children and support their re-enrolment.

Children who require additional support will be facilitated through residential and non-residential Special Training Centres (STCs), while the Open School system will also be used wherever necessary to help them continue their education.

The statewide survey will be conducted from August 20 to September 23, 2026, with 2,862 surveyors engaged for the exercise.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that children who have been left outside the formal education system are identified and provided with opportunities to return to learning.

Inaugurating the programme at Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati, Pegu emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that no child is deprived of the right to education.

The ‘Shiksha Yatra’ is part of the state’s broader efforts to strengthen school enrolment, reduce dropouts and ensure greater inclusion within the education system.