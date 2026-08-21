Three-State Connectivity Boosted as Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati Bus Service Restarts

Guwahati: Inter-State public transport between Imphal, Dimapur and Guwahati resumed on Friday after nearly three years, restoring an important travel link between Manipur, Nagaland and Assam.

The service resumed with two buses and five Wingers operating on the route, carrying around 125 people on the first day.

The restart has been welcomed as a significant move towards improving connectivity and bringing greater normalcy to Manipur. The service is expected to ease travel for people commuting between the three northeastern states for various needs.

The vehicles have crossed Kangpokpi and Senapati districts and will travel through Nagaland before reaching Guwahati in Assam.

The resumption follows an announcement by Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh during his visit to Kangpokpi on August 8. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen, had said that national highways would be reopened to ensure free movement for people from all communities.

He had also announced that the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus service would soon be restored.

The return of the service is being seen as an important step towards rebuilding inter-State connectivity and facilitating the movement of people after a prolonged disruption.

Authorities are continuing efforts to restore normal transport and road movement in Manipur and strengthen connectivity with neighbouring states.