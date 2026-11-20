Guwahati: The Government of Assam on 20th November , launched the Assam Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project a major initiative aimed at restoring the state's floodplain wetlands, known locally as beels, and improving the livelihoods of wetland-dependent fishing communities. Supported by a US$71.9 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the project will focus on the restoration and community based management of at least 102 beels across the state.

K.C. Samria, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Fishery Department, Government of Assam, delivered the inaugural address and formally launched the project at the ARIAS Society Conference Hall in Guwahati. The launch follows the signing of the loan agreement on 2nd November, between the Government of India, the Government of Assam and the ADB.

The SWIFT Project links fisheries development with the ecological health of Assam’s wetlands. Restoration measures will be tailored to the needs of each beel and may include desilting, weed removal and improved water flow through existing channels. These measures aim to revive wetland ecosystems and boost fish production.

A key feature of the project is its emphasis on community-led management and ownership of wetland resources. Beel Development Committees (BDCs), comprising representatives of local communities and other stakeholders, will play a central role in planning, managing and sustaining project interventions. The project also places strong emphasis on women's participation, with at least 40 per cent representation of women in these committees. .

The project will support fish farmers and cooperatives with improved inputs, fishing equipment and facilities to process and market their catch. It will also promote climate-resilient fishing practices and help families develop alternative sources of income to ease pressure on wetland resources.

Addressing the gathering, Virendra Mittal, IAS, State Project Director, ARIAS Society, delivered the opening remarks and outlined the project's objectives and implementation approach. Sunae Kim, ADB Team Leader for the SWIFT Project; Dr. Jeevan B, IAS, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Government of Assam; and Gauri Shankar Das, ACS, Director of Fisheries, Assam, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of the project for the state's fisheries sector and wetland-dependent communities.

The programme also witnessed the launch of the SWIFT Project's social media platform, marking an important step towards strengthening public outreach, information dissemination and stakeholder engagement. Progressive fish farmers and representatives of beel communities shared their experiences, aspirations and expectations, underscoring the importance of community participation in achieving the project's objectives.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Himanghshu Talukdar, Deputy Project Director of SWIFT.