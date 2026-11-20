Guwahati: The Assam State Commission for Minorities has launched an awareness initiative to educate citizens, particularly those living in minority-concentrated districts, about their legal rights, duties and responsibilities, with a focus on five important socio-legal issues.

The campaign seeks to generate awareness about child marriage, polygamy, instant triple talaq, drug abuse and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), while encouraging citizens to understand the legal provisions and their implications.

The programme was attended by Tabibar Rahman, chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Minorities, the Deputy Commissioner of South Salmara-Mankachar district, the principal of Hatsingimari College and several other dignitaries.

Under the initiative, the Commission aims to promote awareness about the protection of children, dignity and rights of women, and the need for collective action against drug abuse and other social evils.

Emphasising the importance of informed public participation, the Commission has urged citizens to verify facts before forming opinions on new laws and legislative proposals. It has also called upon people to speak out against injustice and contribute towards building a more informed and responsible society.

The Commission stated that laws should not be viewed as a matter of fear but as instruments for safeguarding citizens' rights and ensuring social protection.

The awareness campaign carries the message: "Know the Law. Know Your Rights. Understand Your Duties and Responsibilities. Protect Your Society."