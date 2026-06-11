Assam MLA Fulfils Village Devotee's Assembly Election Ritual

Bijni: In a heartwarming display of faith and community connection, newly elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Arup Kumar Dey visited No. 2 Daranga village to participate in a special thanksgiving ritual following his recent electoral success.

The religious ceremony was organised by Sunil Biswas, a local resident of the village under the Bijni assembly constituency. Ahead of the crucial legislative assembly elections, Biswas had made a solemn spiritual pledge, vowing to perform a ritual known as "11 calling" (devotional invocations) to Sri Sri Ma Sheetala Devi. His prayers were dual-focused: first, that Dey would secure the coveted nomination ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and second, that he would emerge victorious in the general polls.

Following the declaration of the election results, which saw Dey successfully claim the Bijni seat, Biswas fulfilled his sacred vow by hosting the Ma Sheetala Devi puja.

In a gesture of gratitude to his supporters, MLA Arup Kumar Dey personally attended the place of worship in the village. The legislator took part in the traditional prayers and sought the blessings of the deity alongside local residents, cementing a bond of shared celebration with the community that backed his campaign.