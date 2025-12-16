Assam Lifts 15 Lakh Out of Poverty, Rural Poverty Drops to 21.4%: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted a significant decline in rural poverty in the state, stating that more than 15 lakh people have been lifted out of poverty in recent years.
According to the Chief Minister, Assam’s rural poverty level now stands at 21.4 per cent, marking a major improvement from its earlier position among India’s poorest states.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma attributed the progress to a combination of strong welfare programmes and improved access to basic services.
"Once among India’s poorest states, Assam’s rural poverty is now just 21.4%, with 15 lakh+ people lifted out of poverty. Strong welfare initiatives alongside better healthcare, electrification & sanitation, are driving this transformation," Sarma wrote on X.
The Assam Chief Minister further said that the initiatives focused on healthcare, electrification and sanitation have played a key role in improving living conditions in rural areas.
The Chief Minister also pointed to the impact of flagship welfare schemes such as Orunodoi, free ration distribution and housing support under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
It is worth mentioning that these measures have helped provide financial stability, food security and better housing to economically weaker families.