Meghalaya CM Meets Gadkari on New Highway Connectivity

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways where he proposed the development of new segment of national highway connectivity in Meghalaya.
The Chief Minister also apprised Gadkari of the progress of various road infrastructure projects under CRIF and SARDP currently underway in Meghalaya.
Apart from this, the Meghalaya Chief Minister also held discussions on the proposed High-Speed Corridor.
In January this year, Sangma had met the Union Minister where he held comprehensive discussions on various projects in the state. During the meeting he urged Gadkari to review and expedite various National Highways (NH) and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) projects.