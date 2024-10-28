Assam: Local Holiday Declared on November 1 in Kamrup Metro for Diwali

Guwahati: In a recent notification, authorities have declared November 1 as a local holiday on account of the Festival of Lights. Government institutions including offices, schools, colleges etc will remain shut for the day.

The official notification said, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare a local holiday on 1 November 2024 within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) District on account of the Diwali festival. All state government offices and educational institutions within Kamrup (Metro) District will remain closed on 1 November 2024 on account of this holiday.”

“All financial institutions within Kamrup Metropolitan district under Section 25 of N.I. Act, 1881 (XXIV of 1881) read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No.20/25/Pub-1 dated 8 June 1957 will also remain closed on account of this holiday,” it added.

Previously, the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar, Masanda Magdalin Pertin, announced that November 1 will be observed as a local holiday across the district.

All state government offices, Revenue and Magisterial Courts, educational institutions, and financial institutions, including cooperative banks in the district, will remain closed on this day. However, institutions and individuals involved in the conduct of examinations on the same day will remain exempted from the order, ensuring that essential academic activities continue uninterrupted.