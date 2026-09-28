Assam: Man Detained from Doboka Over Alleged Derogatory Comment on Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: A man was detained in Doboka after allegedly posting a video containing derogatory remarks about singer Zubeen Garg, which subsequently circulated widely on social media and triggered strong reactions among local residents.

The man has been identified as Zaidul Alam, a resident of Nilbagan Sadar village. In the video, Alam allegedly made disparaging comments about Zubeen Garg and questioned the singer’s identity.

The video later spread across social media platforms, prompting criticism from people in the area.

Following the incident, members of the Hojai district unit of the All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU), along with local people , traced Alam and handed him over to Murajhar Police.

Police detained Alam and are questioning him in connection with the video. An AAMSU delegation also submitted a complaint at the police station, seeking appropriate action over the alleged remarks. Members of the All Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJYCP) and other organisations reportedly also submitted complaints. As per reports, Alam later apologised for his remarks from the police station, acknowledging his mistake.

Further details regarding the complaint and any legal action against Alam are awaited as police continue their inquiry.