Zubeen Kshetra: Assam Remembers Zubeen Garg’s Final Farewell

Guwahati: Today, 23rd September, marks one year since Assam bid a final farewell to its "pranor silpi" Zubeen Garg, whose last rites were performed at Sonapur on 23rd September , 2025. Zubeen Garg passed away on 19th September , 2025, leaving millions of fans across Assam and beyond in deep grief. Four days later, his mortal remains were taken to Sonapur, where his last rites were performed with full state honours and a 21-gun salute.

Thousands of grieving fans gathered at the site to catch one final glimpse of the singer and pay their respects. People were seen standing on rooftops, terraces and even climbing trees as an unprecedented crowd assembled for the farewell.

As the last rites were performed, fans sang Zubeen Garg’s iconic song ‘Mayabini’ through tears, creating an emotional atmosphere at the site. The farewell was marked by prayers, silence and an outpouring of grief for an artist whose music had become an integral part of Assam’s cultural identity.

A year later, memories of that day remain deeply etched in the collective memory of the state. While his mortal remains were consigned to flames, his music and legacy continue to resonate among his admirers.

The site where his last rites were performed was later named Zubeen Kshetra and has since become an important place of remembrance for every Zubeen fans. One year on, the songs continue to echo, while Assam continues to remember the singer whose voice touched generations.