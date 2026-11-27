Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on 27th November, said the state's crackdown on child marriage had resulted in 6,705 arrests since 2021. Marking the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, he reiterated the government's commitment to protecting children and preventing underage marriages across Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Assam's enforcement record while marking the international observance today. In a social media post, Sarma referred to the United Nations' adoption of the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage and said the occasion held particular importance for Assam.

"Today, 27th Nov marks the first-ever International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, adopted by the United Nations. For Assam, this day holds special significance."

The Chief Minister also reiterated his commitment to preventing child marriage and ensuring that girls could pursue their futures without being forced into marriage.

"No child should ever have to sacrifice her childhood to a forced marriage. No girl in Assam will have to compromise with her future- this is my promise."

According to the year-wise figures shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam recorded a total of 6,705 arrests in connection with its child marriage crackdown between 2021 and October 2026. The highest number of arrests was recorded in 2023, when 4,853 people were arrested. The state recorded 132 arrests in 2021, followed by 278 in 2022. In 2024, the number stood at 623, while 173 arrests were made in 2025. From January to October 2026, Assam recorded 646 arrests as part of the ongoing crackdown.

The international day places child, early and forced marriage at the centre of global attention. Sarma said its significance was particularly relevant to Assam because of the state's ongoing campaign against child marriage.

The Chief Minister used the occasion to reiterate that no girl should have to sacrifice her childhood or future because of a forced marriage.

The Assam Government launched its sustained campaign against child marriage in 2021, with enforcement action and arrests forming part of its efforts to prevent underage marriages.

Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that the government remained committed to eliminating the practice and protecting the future of girls across the state.