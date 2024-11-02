Assam: Massive Fire Guts Multiple Shops in Jorhat, No Injuries Reported

Jorhat: A massive fire broke out late on Friday night in Assam's Jorhat district, gutting three shops and causing property damage, police said. After the efforts of a large number of fire and emergency department personnel and multiple vehicles, the fire was successfully brought under control on Saturday.

The fire destroyed properties worth crores, according to Jorhat police. No casualties or injuries were reported to anyone so far. Efforts to extinguish the fire involved several fire engines deployed from multiple localities of the district.

Addressing the media, Jorhat Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said that the fire trucks and firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby shops.

The fire engines immediately rushed to the incident upon receiving the information with an aim to extinguish the flame, the police said.

Visuals from the location showed thick black smoke rising from the intense flame.

Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra had earlier commented, "We will determine the cause of the fire. There are fire tenders present at the scene. Firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from spreading and ensure the safety of nearby shops. The fire will be brought under control soon."

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, he added.

Further information is awaited regarding the incident.