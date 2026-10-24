Assam: Medicines Worth Rs 10 Crore Recovered Nalbari

Guwahati: The Medicines estimated to be worth around Rs 10 crore have been recovered from an abandoned house at Balikaria in Nalbari district, with the consignment suspected to be linked to the theft of pharmaceutical products worth approximately Rs 14 crore in Guwahati during Durga Puja.

The medicines were reportedly discovered by resident of that area, The house belongs to a person identified as Nibaran Barman. As per reports, Labanya Barman had been staying at the property as a caretaker for several years. It is alleged that the medicines were stored there on Nibaran Barman’s instructions.

The circumstances surrounding the storage of the pharmaceutical products remain unclear.

The recovery comes weeks after a vehicle carrying medicines belonging to pharmaceutical company Macleods was reportedly stolen from the premises of its carrying and forwarding agent in Guwahati during Durga Puja. The company subsequently lodged a complaint at Basistha Police Station.

A representative of the company associated with the stolen consignment has reportedly arrived at the recovery site. Police are expected to verify whether the recovered medicines form part of the stolen consignment and establish how they reached the house in Nalbari.

Further details are awaited.