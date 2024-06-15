Assam: Meeting Organised Regarding the Minimum Support Price of Paddy Procurement

HATSINGIMARI: A meeting was organised in the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam regarding the minimum support price for paddy procurement and the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam is primarily an agricultural region. Several crops are cultivated in this district including rice, jute, lentils, millets, potatoes, chillies, mustard etc. but the key crop cultivated by the farmers of this district is rice. Hence the District Agriculture Officer of South Salmara Mankachar, Rustom Ali appealed for the minimum support price for the procurement of paddy to be fixed at Rs 2183 per quintal at the paddy procurement centre located in Jhaudanga.

He also called on the farmers qualifying under the Pradhan Mantri Krishak Samman Nidhi Scheme from the district to sell their produced paddy at the minimum support price of Rs 2183 at the rice procurement centre.

The event also included an awareness campaign towards the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the farmers of the district. Senior members of an insurance company shed light on the key details of this scheme and enlightened the farmers of the district regarding how they can use the same towards their own benefit.

The meeting was also attended by District Agriculture Officer Moinul Haque, Senior Agriculture Development Officers Ashok Kumar Shil, Nekibur Zaman, Agriculture Development Officer Mithu Gogoi, Director of Paddy Procurement Centre and Media Expert Hirak Jyoti Sharma along with officers and employees of Agriculture Department.

Previously, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Deve­lopment (NABARD) initiated a meeting at the Hatsingimari Pre­ss Club, in South Salmara Mankachar district. The­ main talk at the meeting was about how to e­mpower women in the district with NABARD's full support. The­ group discussed many planned scheme­s and initiatives. These plans inte­nd to boost and stand up the women of South Salmara Mankachar.