Sikkim Landslides & Heavy Rain: 6 dead, 1,500 Tourists Stranded

GANGTOK: At least six people died, and around 1,500 tourists were stranded due to massive landslides caused by continuous rainfall in Mangan district, northern Sikkim, officials reported on Thursday.

A newly built bailey bridge at Sangkalang collapsed, cutting off the connection between Mangan, Dzongu, and Chungthang. Landslides blocked parts of the roads, flooded or damaged several houses, and knocked down electricity poles, according to officials.

Towns like Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung in Mangan district, which are known for tourist spots like Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley, are now cut off from the rest of the country.