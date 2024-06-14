Sikkim Landslides & Heavy Rain: 6 dead, 1,500 Tourists Stranded

GANGTOK: At least six people died, and around 1,500 tourists were stranded due to massive landslides caused by continuous rainfall in Mangan district, northern Sikkim, officials reported on Thursday.
A newly built bailey bridge at Sangkalang collapsed, cutting off the connection between Mangan, Dzongu, and Chungthang. Landslides blocked parts of the roads, flooded or damaged several houses, and knocked down electricity poles, according to officials.
Towns like Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung in Mangan district, which are known for tourist spots like Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley, are now cut off from the rest of the country.
Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri reported that three people died in each of the villages of Pakshep and Ambhithang. He also mentioned that several houses were damaged in Geythang and Nampathang. Chettri added that a relief camp had been established at Pakshep for the displaced people.
The district magistrate met with other officials to assess the situation after the continuous rainfall in and around Mangan District since Wednesday night. He instructed them to conduct rescue and relief operations.
Officials said that mobile network services were disrupted in North Sikkim. The district administration requested an SDRF team to be sent to Mangan with supplies.
The bailey bridge at Sangkalang, built after last October's massive flood in the Teesta River, has collapsed again, cutting off critical connections. Authorities have advised stranded tourists to stay where they are until new road connections can be established for vehicle movement, according to officials.
The Mangan district administration has begun working with several agencies to quickly build a bridge at Phidang to restore connectivity in the region.
Earlier, one person's body was found in the Pakshep area of Mangan district in Sikkim. Three people are missing from Ambithang near Rangrang, and two others are missing from Pakshep.
Several houses were damaged, including three in Geythang, and more homes and roads were affected in Nampathang near Pentok.
