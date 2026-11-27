Guwahati: A man from North Tripura, identified as Jasimuddin, was found dead in Upper Lampi along the Assam–Meghalaya border on 26th November with his identity confirmed today on 27th November.

Jasimuddin was a resident of Uttar Padma Bil village in North Tripura. According to the preliminary information provided, he had travelled to Guwahati to purchase a vehicle and had arrived in the city around three to four days before his body was recovered.

He was reportedly carrying approximately Rs 7 lakh in cash for the vehicle purchase. The circumstances surrounding his death have raised suspicions that he may have been targeted because of the money he was carrying.

His body was found on Thursday and his identity was established on 27th November, after which he was identified as Jasimuddin, resident of North Tripura.

The recovery prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Police are working to establish what led to the incident and identify those responsible.

The reported disappearance of approximately Rs 7 lakh in cash and Jasimuddin's iPhone has become a key aspect of the suspected robbery angle. Police are examining whether he was targeted for the money he had reportedly brought to Guwahati to purchase a vehicle.

Police have initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to Jasimuddin's death and identify those involved. Further Details are awaited.