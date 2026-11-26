Guwahati: An unidentified man's body was recovered from Upper Lampi along the Assam-Meghalaya border on 26th November with suspected injury marks on the back of his head raising the possibility of murder. Boko Police have launched an investigation.

As per information, the deceased was wearing a blazer, shirt and trousers when his body was found. His identity has not yet been officially established. Boko Police personnel reached the recovery site after the discovery and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Suspected injury marks on the back of the deceased's head have raised concerns about the possibility of foul play. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the recovery as they seek to establish whether the man was killed at the location or whether his body was brought there after his death.

Forensic experts examined the recovery site and collected evidence as part of the investigation.Their examination is expected to assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The unidentified man is suspected to have been a businessman, based on the preliminary information available. However, his occupation has not been officially verified. His clothing, which reportedly included a blazer, shirt and trousers,

Boko Police are investigating the possible murder while forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene.

The investigation will need to establish the man's identity, determine the cause of death and clarify the circumstances leading to the recovery of his body.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.