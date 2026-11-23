Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday reaffirmed his government's commitment to resolving the Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute and the long-pending Them Iew Mawlong relocation issue in Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reiterated that his government would continue pursuing solutions to pending political and administrative issues, including the Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute.

Addressing the challenges surrounding these matters on November 22, Sangma maintained that political sensitivities would not prevent his government from taking up difficult issues.

He said, “We will not shy away from taking up an agenda simply because we feel it’s politically not correct to take it up.”

The chief minister's statement reflects the government's stated intention to continue engaging with issues that have remained unresolved despite repeated discussions.

The Them Iew Mawlong relocation issue remains unresolved, with land-related complications continuing to pose a major challenge. Sangma said the Meghalaya government would keep trying to reach a solution rather than abandon its efforts because of the difficulties involved.

“We are going to try and we’ll continue trying and we will give it our best to resolve it,” the chief minister said.

However, he did not announce a final decision on the relocation issue. The government is continuing to pursue a solution that would be acceptable to all stakeholders.

The land-related aspects of the matter are being handled by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who is dealing with details concerning the land issues associated with the proposed relocation.

The political sensitivities and administrative difficulties remain among the challenges facing the government. Land-related complications are particularly relevant to the Them Iew Mawlong issue, where reaching an acceptable arrangement remains a key requirement.

The Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute and the relocation issue have remained politically sensitive subjects, with successive governments discussing possible solutions.

These concerns have also featured repeatedly during elections, but differences among stakeholders and complications involving land have delayed progress.

The Meghalaya government has maintained that discussions and efforts towards resolving the pending matters will continue.

Apart from the boundary dispute and Them Iew Mawlong relocation, the Inner Line Permit (ILP) demand was another long-pending issue discussed in connection with Meghalaya's political and administrative concerns.

The demand has remained among the matters raised repeatedly in the state.

However, Sangma did not announce a final decision on the ILP demand in the statements provided. The immediate commitment outlined by the chief minister was to continue addressing the pending issues through engagement and efforts towards resolution.

The Meghalaya government has reiterated that it intends to continue working towards solutions on the Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute and Them Iew Mawlong relocation.

The Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar is handling the land-related details concerning the relocation issue, while Sangma has reaffirmed the government's broader commitment to resolving the pending matters.