Guwahati: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against Shillong Ropeway Project has rejected further talks with the Meghalaya government on 23rd November, demanding the immediate scrapping of the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway in Shillong.

JAC president Deborah Marbaniang said the committee no longer wanted discussions that did not address its central demand: scrapping the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh had invited the committee for discussions. However, Marbaniang maintained that the JAC's position remained unchanged.

Explaining the committee's decision, she said: “We are making it clear to the government that we no longer want a discussion table merely for the sake of holding talks. We stand firm on our demand that the project must be scrapped.”

The JAC's rejection of further dialogue signals that the committee intends to continue pressing the government for the project's cancellation rather than enter discussions without a clear resolution to its demand.

The JAC's indefinite sit-in began on 6th November, near the life-size statue of U Kiang Nangbah, opposite Civil Hospital in Shillong.

As of 23rd November, the protest had entered its 17th day. The location has remained the focal point of the committee's agitation against the proposed ropeway.

Marbaniang also defended the participation of women in the protest, highlighting their responsibility towards protecting natural resources and ensuring the availability of water.

She said: “We are women who cook, wash and ensure that food and water are available for our families. We have a responsibility, and we believe that protecting our water sources is essential.”

Her remarks linked the participation of women in the agitation to the committee's concerns over water security.The proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway is planned to cover approximately 913 metres, connecting Madan Laban with Shillong Peak Viewpoint.

The JAC has raised concerns about the potential environmental consequences of the project, particularly its impact on the Lum Shyllong catchment area.

According to the concerns raised by the committee, the project could affect natural springs, streams, wildlife and drinking water sources in the area.

The Lum Shyllong catchment supplies water to large parts of Shillong, making the protection of its natural water resources a central issue in the opposition.

The JAC has reiterated that its demand remains the immediate cancellation of the proposed ropeway, despite invitations for dialogue from the Chief Minister and Tourism Minister. The committee has also warned that it could intensify its agitation if the government does not respond to its demand.

With the indefinite sit-in continuing into its 17th day, the proposed 913-metre project remains at the centre of a dispute involving development plans and concerns over environmental protection and water security in Shillong.