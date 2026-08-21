Assam-Meghalaya CMs Discuss Shillong Violence, Agree to Work Together to Restore Normalcy

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma spoke with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday over the violence reported in Shillong on August 19 and its subsequent impact on people and commuters in both states.

Taking to X, Sangma said the two chief ministers agreed to work together to normalise the situation. He said designated Cabinet Ministers from Assam and Meghalaya would meet to take the discussions forward and explore measures to restore peace, trust and normalcy.

Sangma appealed to people in both states to maintain peace, harmony and restraint, stressing that Assam and Meghalaya share deep historical and people-to-people ties.

“We have agreed to work together, as always, to normalise the situation,” Sangma said, adding that both governments would make efforts to protect the longstanding relationship between the two states.

Responding to Sangma’s post, Sarma said he had also conveyed Assam’s concern over the recent incidents in Shillong, particularly those involving Assam-registered vehicles.

Sarma said he had asked Assam’s Minister for Border Protection Atul Bora to coordinate closely with the Meghalaya authorities and work towards ensuring that peace and normalcy are restored between the two states.

“Assam and Meghalaya are sister States, bound by deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties,” Sarma said.

He stressed that mutual respect, restraint and sensitivity should guide the response to the recent incidents and urged all concerned to work towards preserving the harmony, friendship and goodwill between the people of Assam and Meghalaya.

The developments come amid tensions following the August 19 violence in Shillong, with both state governments now seeking coordinated measures to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of residents and commuters.