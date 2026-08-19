Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates Integrated Kamrup (M) DC Office in Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed Integrated District Commissioner’s Office of Kamrup (Metropolitan) at Rupnagar in Guwahati.

The inauguration is part of the Assam Government’s broader initiative to transform District Commissioner’s offices across all 35 districts into people-centric centres aimed at making governance and public services more accessible.

Built at a cost of Rs 81 crore, the 12,695-square-metre facility will bring key administrative and public service departments under one roof. The integrated office is expected to streamline administrative processes and enable residents to access multiple government services more conveniently.

Sarma had participated in the bhumi pujan ceremony for the construction of the integrated Kamrup (M) DC office at Rupnagar in 2023. At the time, the project was estimated to cost Rs 58 crore, with plans for a G+2 building to house various departments functioning under the District Commissioner.

The upgraded facility is aimed at strengthening people-friendly governance by reducing the need for residents to visit multiple offices for public services.

The Assam Government has said the initiative will be extended across the state to improve administrative efficiency and service delivery.