Assam: Minor Girl Found Dead in Rented House in Moran

Guwahati: Today, tension prevailed in Piyali Nagar Moran after the body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from a rented house As per information, the minor had reportedly been staying at the rented accommodation for around one-and-a-half months with a 19-year-old boy in what was described as a live-in relationship.

The girl was found hanging inside the house, after which police were informed. The teenage boy has been identified as Dwijyoti Gogoi, a resident of Majumelia village under Khowang Police Station. He has reportedly been absconding since the incident, while his mobile phone has also been switched off.

Neighbours reportedly told police that the two frequently quarrelled and that an argument had taken place between them on the morning of the incident.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death. The exact cause of death and whether it was a case of suicide or involved foul play will be established after the absconding youth is traced and questioned, along with other evidence collected during the investigation.