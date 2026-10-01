Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Is 2nd October a Dry Day Across India?

Guwahati: Gandhi Jayanti will be observed on 2nd October, marking the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is a national holiday in India and is also observed by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Ahead of 2nd October, one of the common questions is whether liquor will be available on Gandhi Jayanti. 2nd October is observed as a dry day across India, meaning the sale of alcohol is prohibited under applicable excise regulations.

The restrictions apply to licensed liquor shops and establishments authorised to sell or serve alcoholic beverages. However, the implementation of dry-day restrictions is governed by the respective excise laws, rules and notifications of states and Union Territories.

Official excise notifications have confirmed 2nd October as a dry day in states including Assam and Rajasthan. Tamil Nadu has also issued an official notification stating that liquor sales will remain prohibited on 2nd October

In Meghalaya, the West Khasi Hills district administration has separately declared 2nd October a dry day. The order directs liquor shops, IMFL shops, canteens and bonded warehouses in the district to remain closed.

Therefore, consumers should not expect liquor sales from licensed outlets on Gandhi Jayanti, although specific enforcement provisions may vary according to local excise regulations.