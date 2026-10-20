14 People Detained Near Assam-Bangladesh Border at Mankachar

Guwahati: A team of Mankachar Police detained 14 people, including 13 Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian citizen, in South Salmara-Mankachar district late night on Monday. The incident took place in the Kuchnimara area of Mankachar, near the India-Bangladesh border.

As per reports, the group comprised six men, five women and two minors, all Bangladeshi nationals. They were allegedly attempting to cross into Bangladesh through the Kuchnimara stretch when Mankachar police intercepted them and took them into custody.

As per infornmation Bangladeshi nationals had been living and working as labourers in different parts of India for an extended period. They were reportedly on their way back to their home country when police stopped them near the border.

The Indian citizen detained alongside the group has been identified as Moksedur Rahman. However, the circumstances surrounding his presence with the group, as well as any possible involvement in their movement towards the border, remain unclear.

All 14 people are currently in Mankachar police custody. Further details are expected to emerge after police question those detained and establish the circumstances surrounding their attempted border crossing.