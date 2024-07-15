Assam: Mob Violence In North Lakhimpur Leaves 15 TMPK Leaders Injured

NORTH LAKHIMPUR: In a shocking incident, at least 15 people were injured when a mob attacked Takam Mising Poring Kebang (TMPK) members at Uriumtola, Ghunasuti, under the jurisdiction of North Lakhimpur Police Station.

The event occurred on Sunday afternoon in Naharani hamlet, on the banks of the Subansiri River, when delegates from the local TMPK unit were mediating a dispute between two parties.

While the talks were going on, four TMPK leaders were badly injured when a group of armed people attacked them with sharp objects out of nowhere.

The remaining TMPK members fled safely by swimming in the river.