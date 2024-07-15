Assam: Mob Violence In North Lakhimpur Leaves 15 TMPK Leaders Injured

NORTH LAKHIMPUR: In a shocking incident, at least 15 people were injured when a mob attacked Takam Mising Poring Kebang (TMPK) members at Uriumtola, Ghunasuti, under the jurisdiction of North Lakhimpur Police Station.
The event occurred on Sunday afternoon in Naharani hamlet, on the banks of the Subansiri River, when delegates from the local TMPK unit were mediating a dispute between two parties.
While the talks were going on, four TMPK leaders were badly injured when a group of armed people attacked them with sharp objects out of nowhere.
The remaining TMPK members fled safely by swimming in the river.
Manoram Taid, Dolison Payeng, Ramesh Payeng, and Tanu Migam Taye were among those injured and taken to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital later that night.
According to one injured individual, the attackers were Purandar Das, Kempa Das, Nripen Das, Ramen Das, Bapukan Das, and Leela Chutia, as well as others from Bor Chapori, who arrived in boats and attacked them when the TMPK leaders were discussing a family dispute between Diganta and Khireswar Nath.
Meanwhile, North Lakhimpur Police arrived on scene and began examining the event.
No arrests have been made thus far, but tensions between the two communities continue to simmer.
