Assam Police Personnel Assaults Bus Driver With His Belt

Bisawanath: In a very unexpected development, a traffic police personnel of Assam Police was caught on camera attacking a bus driver with his belt. The video of the incident was shared by many people on social media.

The incident took place in the Biswanath district of the state of Assam. The video has been said to have been captured by a bystander. It triggered an outcry among the local people regarding the actions of the police personnel. Bystanders mentioned that the altercation started with a mistake regarding the position of the bus.

The altercation escalated soon and the driver threatened to hit the police personnel. Enraged by the bus driver’s actions, the police personnel opened his belt and attacked the driver with the same. Few people attempted to control the situation as seen in the video. It remains to see what actions are taken by the authorities against the police personnel regarding his actions in public as well as the bus driver for unruly behaviour.

Meanwhile, two young women were allegedly beaten by a bar bouncer at a bar in Guwahati. The entire episode, captured on camera, shows the victims being threatened by the bouncers on the road. Reports indicate that the women were dragged out of the bar and assaulted. On Sunday, city police detained three people in connection with the incident. One of the victims recounted the ordeal to the media, stating, “There was a scuffle between the bouncers and some individuals outside the bar. My friend and I stepped out to see what was happening. When I inquired about the fight, the bouncers confronted and attacked me. They also took away my belongings, including my mobile phone and a gold chain.” Visible injury marks on one of the victims highlighted the severity of the assault. Meanwhile, the city police are conducting a thorough investigation, and the detained individuals are currently being questioned.