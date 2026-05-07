Assam: Morigaon Woman Dies of Altitude Sickness During Kedarnath Yatra

A tragic incident has been reported from Assam’s Morigaon district, where a young woman reportedly died due to altitude sickness while on a pilgrimage to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

The deceased has been identified as Papori Deka, a resident of Dolongghat in Morigaon district. She had travelled to Kedarnath along with a group of friends. According to family members, Papori fell seriously ill while trekking towards the shrine and collapsed near the route. She reportedly died on May 4, just around 500 metres away from the temple.

Her mortal remains were brought back to her native village on Thursday morning, triggering an atmosphere of grief and mourning in the locality. As her relatives, neighbours and well-wishers gathered at her residence to pay their final respects.

The tragedy has left the family devastated, especially as Papori was scheduled to get married in December this year. Family members said her would-be husband, Jyoti Prasad Datta, performed her last rites in accordance with local customs.