Assam’s New NDA Government to Take Oath on May 12; PM Modi to Attend Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-led NDA government in Assam will be held on May 12 at Khanapara in Guwahati, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia announced on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Saikia said the oath-taking ceremony will begin at 11 am and will be held on a grand scale at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event as the chief guest.

He further stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and several other prominent dignitaries are also expected to be present during the ceremony.

According to Saikia, more than one lakh people are expected to attend the swearing-in programme. He appealed to the public to gather at the venue by 9 am to witness what he described as a “historic moment” for the state.

“This will be the third consecutive BJP-led NDA government in Assam. We once again seek the blessings of the people and remain committed to serving the state with greater dedication and humility,” Saikia said.

He added that the government’s primary goal would be to transform Assam into a developed and secure state in the coming years.

The NDA achieved a decisive victory in the Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for the alliance to form the government in the state for the third consecutive time. In the 126-member Assembly, the coalition crossed the majority mark comfortably by winning 102 seats.

The BJP accounted for the bulk of the tally with 82 seats, while alliance partners Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad secured 10 seats each, strengthening the NDA’s dominant position in the state.