Assam: Music Enthusiast Preserves Rare Zubeen Garg Recordings

Guwahati: A Zubeen Garg fan from Kuwaritol in Nagaon, has taken up an initiative to preserve rare recordings of late singer and musician Zubeen Garg by collecting old audio and video cassettes and digitally archiving songs that are no longer easily available online.

Chinmoy Saikia has been collecting Zubeen Garg’s old cassettes for several years as part of his personal archive. He has also digitally preserved more than 200 songs by the singer which, according to him, are unavailable on YouTube and other major digital platforms.

Saikia’s collection features recordings from a time when music was primarily distributed through physical cassettes. Many of these recordings are now at risk of being damaged or lost due to the deterioration of the original tapes.

The digital archive aims to ensure that these songs remain accessible even as the physical cassettes become increasingly difficult to preserve. Chinmoy Saikia’s effort seeks to preserve a lesser-known part of Garg’s musical legacy for future generations.