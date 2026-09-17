Zubeen Diwas: Salim Merchant, Marshall Baruah, Raja Boruah Visits Zubeen Kshetra

Guwahati: Today, Bollywood music composer and singer Salim Merchant visited Zubeen Kshetra, Sonapur on the occasion of Zubeen Divas , paying tribute to Zubeen Garg and recalling his close bond with the singer.

During his visit, Merchant paid his respects to Zubeen and spoke about his music, message of humanity and lasting influence on people.

“Zubeen spread so much love and gave such a strong message of humanity that he will always remain immortal,” Merchant said. “The people who have come here today, and those who will continue to come, will take back only one message: love, humanity, and music. These are the three things Zubeen lived for, and he will always live on through them,” he said.

Merchant also spoke about a tribute song created by Rahul Gautam Sharma and Anurag Saikia, which begins with Zubeen’s alaap.

Moreover, Mashall Barua became emotional after visiting Zubeen Kshetra. A special 450-foot-long gamusa titled 'Zubeen Smriti Amlan' has been prepared by the ZG Artists Group as a tribute to the late musician. Zubeen’s close friend Raja Boruah was also seen helping with cleanliness work at Zubeen Kshetra.