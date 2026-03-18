Assam: Nagaon Completes First Phase of EVM Randomisation for Fair Polls

Nagaon: In a crucial step towards ensuring free and fair elections, the first phase of randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units was successfully carried out at the District Commissioner’s office in Nagaon on Wednesday.
The exercise covered all seven Assembly constituencies in the district — Dhing, Rupahihat, Kaliabor, Samaguri, Barhampur, Nagaon-Batadroba and Raha (SC).
The programme was conducted under the supervision of District Election Officer and District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, IAS, in the presence of representatives from various recognised political parties to ensure transparency and accountability.
Officials stated that the allocation of EVMs and VVPATs was carried out through a fully computerised randomisation system, minimising any possibility of bias or manipulation. The presence of party representatives further strengthened confidence in the fairness of the process.
Election Officer Shekharan Phukan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tejas Agnihotri, and other officials were actively involved in the exercise.
With the successful completion of this phase, the district administration has taken a significant step forward in reinforcing a transparent, impartial and credible electoral process in Nagaon.