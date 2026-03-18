Pradyut Bordoloi’s Exit ‘Unfortunate’, Says Ripun Bora; Priyanka Gandhi Flags Ticket Row

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora on Wednesday termed the resignation of party MP Pradyut Bordoloi as “unfortunate” and called for unity within the party ranks ahead of the Assembly elections.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Bora appealed to Congress members across Assam to remain committed to the party’s larger objective of serving the people and taking on what he described as anti-people policies of the BJP.
“The decision of senior Assam Congress leader and MP Pradyut Bordoloi to leave the party is unfortunate,” Bora said while reacting to Bordoloi’s decision.
He urged party workers to stay focused despite the setback, adding, “At this crucial juncture, I appeal to all Congress workers to remain united, committed, and focused on our larger goal of serving the people of Assam and defeating the anti-people policies of the BJP.”
Emphasising the party’s collective strength, Bora further stated, the Congress party has always been bigger than any individual.
“Together, we will emerge stronger,” he added.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also described Bordoloi’s resignation as “very unfortunate”, hinting that dissatisfaction over ticket allocation for the upcoming Assembly polls may have triggered his exit.
Speaking to reporters, she said the party leadership regretted not having had the opportunity to engage with Bordoloi before his resignation.
According to her, the issue appeared to stem from concerns over a single ticket allocation, and she expressed that a dialogue could have possibly addressed the matter.
Bordoloi’s departure has sparked fresh concerns within the Assam Congress at a crucial time, as the party gears up for the upcoming elections.