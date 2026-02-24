Assam NDA Likely to Finalise Seat-Sharing by Mid-March: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam is likely to finalise its much-anticipated seat-sharing arrangement by mid-March.
Speaking to reporters during his visit to Bokajan in Karbi Anglong, the Chief Minister said talks between the BJP and its alliance partners are at an advanced stage and a formal announcement will follow soon.
He indicated that candidate selection is still underway and is expected to be completed around March 15–16. Sarma added that the alliance aims to formalise its understanding before the election schedule is announced.
"We have not finalised the candidates yet. The names are likely to be decided around March 15–16. Discussions with our allies are ongoing and progressing well. The alliance will be formally announced before the election schedule is declared," he added.
Taking aim at the proposed Opposition front, Sarma alleged that its leaders lack consistency and clarity. In a sharp remark, he said Opposition figures make contradictory statements at different times, making it difficult to draw any firm conclusion.
Responding to questions about reported political moves by Akhil Gogoi and his proximity to the Congress, Sarma downplayed the development, suggesting it holds little political weight.
The Chief Minister also reacted to the decision of the All Party Hill Leaders Conference to align with the Congress as part of a broader Opposition effort.
Warning of political fallout in Karbi Anglong, he claimed the regional outfit has lost public support in the hill district and predicted that voters would reject both the party and its allies.
Sarma’s remarks signal the BJP-led NDA’s effort to project cohesion ahead of the polls while portraying the Opposition as divided.
With the mid-March timeline approaching, political activity in Assam is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.