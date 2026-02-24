Manik Saha Flags ‘Loot’ in TTAADC Areas, Reaffirms Development Drive in Tripura

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday accused certain groups of spreading misinformation about the Thansa (Unity) issue for political gain and alleged that a “regime of loot” was prevailing in areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).
Addressing a BJP public rally at Manubankul in South Tripura district, the chief minister said his government is committed to the holistic development of indigenous communities.
He also stressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party must secure victory in all 28 seats in the upcoming ADC elections to accelerate development in tribal areas.
“A section with vested interest is speaking about Thansa to serve their own agenda. In reality, a regime of loot is prevailing in the TTAADC areas. We know everything,” Saha said, adding that the government wants to work sincerely for the welfare of “Janajati brothers and sisters.”
In a separate development, the chief minister said the state government has been pushing infrastructure and welfare initiatives across Tripura.
He further noted that over the past year, foundation stones have been laid and projects worth more than Rs 1,300 crore inaugurated in different parts of the state.
Continuing the drive, Saha on Monday launched a pond rejuvenation and beautification project at Rishi Para under the Pratapgarh Assembly constituency, reiterating the government’s focus on improving local infrastructure and quality of life.
“Our government remains committed to the overall development of the state and transforming lives,” he added.