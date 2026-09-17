Assam: Newborn Baby Found Abandoned Near Highway in Jamugurihat

Today, a newborn baby was found abandoned near a four-lane highway at Patalar Chuk village, immediately alerting police to launch an investigation into the incident.

As per reports, people of that area spotted the a new born baby, with its umbilical cord still intact to the placenta, lying near the roadside and alerted others. A large crowd subsequently gathered at the location after news spread.

A police team from Jamuguri Police Station reached the spot and secured the area before initiating an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the abandonment.

Preliminary suspicion among locals is that the newborn may have been abandoned by an unmarried woman seeking to conceal an unwanted pregnancy. However, this has not been established by the police, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Police are now investigating the matter to identify those responsible and determine how and when the infant was abandoned.