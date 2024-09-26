Assam: NFR Employees Union Protest Rally Reaches Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Employees Union has intensified its nationwide protest, demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. As part of this nationwide movement, a motorcycle procession, which began from Ledo Railway Station, Assam to Katihar Junction Railway Station and traversed through various stations, reached Kokrajhar on Wednesday. The protest is part of a larger campaign organized by the NFR Employees Union, aiming to bring attention to the perceived shortcomings of the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The union members gathered in large numbers at Kokrajhar railway station, where an awareness program was also held to inform and rally support among railway employees and the public. The procession, which had set off from Basugaon in Chirang, attracted hundreds of participants, demonstrating the widespread discontent with the NPS.

The leadership of the NFR Employees Union, including General Secretary Munin Saikia, Joint General Secretaries Debashis Mukherjee and Rubul Barua, and Fekiragram Branch Secretary Shankar Roy, led the procession. They emphasized that the New Pension Scheme offers inadequate benefits for railway employees compared to the Old Pension Scheme, which provided more comprehensive financial security post-retirement.

“We are fighting for our future and the future of all railway employees. The New Pension Scheme undermines the welfare of workers, and we are demanding that the government restore the Old Pension Scheme, which ensured financial stability for employees after retirement,” said Munin Saikia, General Secretary of the NFR Employees Union.

The protest, which has spread to numerous railway stations across the country, is part of a sustained effort by the union to pressure the government into reconsidering its stance on pension reforms. The motorbike procession, symbolic of the solidarity within the union, passed through key railway hubs, creating awareness about the cause.

The NFR Employees Union is determined to continue its nationwide protests until their demands are met, with more demonstrations planned in the coming days.