Guwahati: Father Alleges Doctor Negligence At GMCH After Baby Born With Broken Hand

GUWAHATI: A shocking incident has come to light in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, wherein, a newborn baby was delivered with a broken hand.
It has been alleged that the deformity during the baby's birth has been caused by medical negligence. The newborn's father has been left fuming and has accused the doctors of mishandling during the delivery.
The devastated father attributed it as the reason behind his baby suffering fractures in three different spots of the same hand.
Notably, Pathak had admitted his wife to the GMCH on Sunday for delivery. The doctors had initially informed the family that it would be a normal delivery.
However, the method was later altered to a cesarean section. Following the delivery, the family was shattered when they came to know that their newborn child's hand was fractured in three places.
The baby is currently kept in the ICU under observation. Infuriated by this tragedy, the father pointed fingers at the medical staff for their alleged negligence, which he suspects as the reason behind his baby's injury.
The distressed family is now seeking accountability for this incident.
