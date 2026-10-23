Assam: NHM Director Expresses Concern Over Low Patient Turnout at Digboi’s AOD Hospital

Guwahati: The executive director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, Dr Abhijit Sharma, has expressed concern over the low patients turnout at the 200-bed Assam Oil Division (AOD) Hospital in Digboi after a recent inspection.

Dr Sharma said the inspection was conducted after the local MLA brought the hospital’s condition to the government’s attention and the Chief Minister directed officials to assess the facility.

“Considering the size of the hospital, the number of patients should have been much higher,” he said, adding that the authorities would assess the situation before deciding on further steps.

Established in 1938 by the British near the Digboi Refinery, widely regarded as Asia’s first oil refinery, the hospital is currently operated by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). It was once a prominent healthcare institution serving patients from across the Northeast.

However, people of Digboi allege that staff shortages and frequent referrals to Dibrugarh have contributed to its declining reputation and reduced patient turnout.

MLA Suren Phukan has reportedly approached the Chief Minister seeking government intervention to revive the facility. A proposal to bring the hospital under a public-private partnership (PPP) model is also being considered.