Assam: NIA Detains Man in Barpeta Road Over Alleged Jihadi Links

Guwahati: Today, morning, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained a man from his residence in Azad Nagar, Barpeta Road, and conducted a search in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged jihadi activities.

The man, identified as Mustafizur Rahman, was detained after an NIA team arrived at his residence and carried out a search operation. His mobile phone was reportedly seized during the search.

The latest action comes around two months after Rahman was released from Guwahati Central Jail, where he had been lodged after his arrest by the Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF).

Rahman was arrested by the STF on 14th March from Azad Nagar in Barpeta Road over alleged links to jihadi activities. At the time, the STF reportedly seized electronic devices and other materials during searches conducted as part of the investigation.

He remained in Guwahati Central Jail for an extended period before being released on bail around two months ago. Rahman’s family said he runs a clothes shop opposite the Barpeta Road Jama Masjid. His detention and the search at his residence drew the attention of neighbours in the area.

The specific allegations being examined by the NIA in its latest action have not been disclosed. The investigation remains underway, and further details are awaited.