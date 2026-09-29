India, West Indies Cricket Teams Arrive in Guwahati Ahead of Second ODI

Guwahati: Team India and the West Indies cricket teams have arrived in Guwahati ahead of the second ODI of their three-match series, scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on 30th September.

The Indian team reached Guwahati on Monday, 28th September, after travelling from Thiruvananthapuram, where they secured a commanding eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the series opener on 27th September.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of the Indian squad arriving at Guwahati Airport late on Monday, showing the players making their way out of the airport ahead of the crucial second match.

With the Men in Blue in the city, Guwahati is gearing up to host another chapter of international cricket. The second ODI is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara.

Ahead of the match, today, India head coach Gautam Gambhir also visited the Kamakhya Temple and offered prayers ahead of the ODI.

The West Indies squad has also reached the city for the second match of the series. Cricket fans across Assam are expected to turn out in large numbers as both teams prepare for the encounter.

India currently lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. A victory in Guwahati would give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead and secure the series with one match still to play.

The third and final ODI is scheduled to be played on 3rd October, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.