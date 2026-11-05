Assam: Nivedita Yein Conferred Asom Gaurav Award 2025 for Promoting Mising Cuisine

Guwahati: the chief minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on 5TH November congratulated food entrepreneur and actor Nivedita Yein on being conferred the prestigious Asom Gaurav Award 2025 in recognition of her contributions to entrepreneurship, culture and social service.

Yein is the owner and managing director of Mising Kitchen, which operates restaurant outlets in Guwahati and Sivsagar . Through her venture, she has been working to promote traditional Mising cuisine and introduce Assam’s indigenous food culture to a wider audience, including internationally.

Yein has made notable contributions to preserving the cultural heritage, traditions and identity of the Mising community through her work in the food and tourism sectors.

Congratulating her on the recognition, Sarma said her journey across entrepreneurship, culture and social service continues to inspire many.

The Asom Gaurav Award is among Assam’s prestigious civilian honours, recognising individuals for their contributions across different fields.

Yein’s recognition highlights the role of food entrepreneurship in promoting indigenous cuisine and preserving cultural traditions. Her work through Mising Kitchen has also helped bring greater attention to the culinary heritage of the Mising community and Assam’s diverse food traditions.