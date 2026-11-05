Ranoj Pegu Visits Bordoibam Wetland to Discuss Proposed Bird Sanctuary Boundaries

Guwahati: The Education Minister Ranoj Pegu visited Bordoibam wetland on 5th November along with the Circle Officer and local people to discuss a sustainable approach to demarcating the boundaries of the proposed bird sanctuary.

In a post on social media platform , Pegu said the visit aimed to explore ways to protect the wetland while safeguarding the agricultural land and livelihoods of local farmers. He said the initiative was being taken in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the visit, the minister directed the Circle Officer to consult local residents and prepare a proposal for an amicable resolution to concerns surrounding the proposed boundary demarcation.

The discussions focused on addressing the concerns of farming communities whose agricultural land could be affected by the proposed sanctuary boundaries, while ensuring that conservation efforts are not compromised.

The proposed demarcation is intended to strike a balance between protecting the ecologically significant wetland and safeguarding the interests of people living and farming in the surrounding areas.

Pegu’s visit comes as the state government seeks to move forward with the proposed bird sanctuary while taking local concerns into account. The Circle Officer is expected to submit a proposal after consultations with residents to help resolve the boundary-related issues.