Assam: NTPC Bongaigaon Funds Dormitory Project for Girls' Empowerment at JNV

ASSAM: NTPC Bongaigaon, in collaboration with the Kokrajhar District Works and Public Works Department (PWD) Construction Department laid the foundation stone for a new hostel at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Ranchaidham Basugaon. The program conducted under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of NTPC Bongaigaon is an important initiative aimed at empowering women students by providing them with accommodation on campus.

Sidli MLA, Joyanta Basumatari and Kokrajhar East MLA, Lawrence Islari along with esteemed dignitaries including Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro laid down a joint commitment to provide education and opportunities to girls in the state emphasize the advancement. Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, KC Muralitharan, GM (O&M) NTPC Bongaigaon, and PWD officials were also present, and reaffirmed their support for this high-profile move. In his speech, Pramod Boro emphasized the importance of holistic education to shape future leaders and encouraged students to nurture skills and talents.

He appreciated NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to public service, especially in strengthening educational efforts. NTPC Bongaigaon CGM (O&M) KC Muralitharan expressed gratitude to BTR government and district administration for unwavering support to the project. She highlighted how the construction of the hostel was in line with the Government of India’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign and highlighted the objectives of the national program to promote education and empowerment of girls.

With a total estimated cost of Rs 35 crore, the new hostel will cater to the huge need for on-campus accommodation for female students enrolled in the Centers of Excellence (CoE). In addition to addressing the issue of housing, this initiative is poised to contribute significantly to youth development and youth empowerment in the Northeast region. The groundbreaking ceremony is a collective gesture to provide education and opportunities for girls, paving the way for their growth, potential and future leadership in various fields.