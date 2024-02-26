Mumbai: Legendary Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas, Known for "Chitthi Aayee Hai," Passes Away at 72

MUMBAI : Popular singer Pankaj Udhas, known for his soulful songs including the classic ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, has breathed his last after a prolonged illness in Mumbai today. The Udhas family confirmed the death of the 72-year-old Padma Shri awardee and expressed deep sorrow over his loss. Pankaj Udhas, whose thunderous voice captivated audiences across the globe, left an indelible mark as a vocal singer in Hindi cinema with brilliant contributions to films like "Naam", "Saajan", " Mohra" and the compositions 'Chandni Raat Mein', 'Naa Kajre Na Ki Dhar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo' are timeless ghazals. The maestro, who also made his television entry with the talent scouting show ‘Aadab Arz Hai’, is a prolific performer, who graced theaters across the globe and released several albums in his illustrious career Tributes poured in swiftly as news of his death reverberated through the music industry and beyond.

PM Narendra Modi hailed Udhas as a beacon of Indian music and acknowledged his ability to touch the soul with his ghazals. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the singer’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life and asserted that Udhas’ legacy would live on through timeless music. Pankaj Udhas rose to fame in the year1986 with his performance in Mahesh Bhatt's 1986 classic 'Naam', a film that landed him a star-studded spotlight and his song with the number one track 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' gained international traction praise, and established him as a musical luminary It became difficult. Indian music fraternity luminaries like Sonu Nigam and Anoop Jalota expressed their heartfelt condolences over the loss of the music legend and recalled his tremendous impact on their lives and the industry as a whole.

Born in the year 1951 in Jetpur, Gujarat, Pankaj Udhas began his music journey with playing tabla instrument before learning the nuances of Hindustani Classical Music under the guidance of esteemed mentors like Ghulam Qadir Khan Sahib and Navrang Nagpurkar, where he honed his craft. The legend's funeral rites are scheduled to be held on Tuesday. His sudden departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt by fans and and music lovers all around the globe and would remember him fondly for his works.