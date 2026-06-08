Assam on Global Stage: Guns N' Roses 2026 Concert Set to Boost Tourism

Guwahati: Assam's emergence as a premier destination for international live music continues to accelerate, with the legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses scheduled to perform in Guwahati on 17 November 2026.

Taking to social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his delight in welcoming the iconic group, highlighting the event as a significant milestone for the state.

"Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati... bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam," Sarma stated, emphasising the growing global attention directed towards Northeast India.

This monumental announcement arrives on the heels of the historic success of Post Malone's recent solo headline concert in the city. The high-profile performance drew massive crowds and significantly elevated Assam's reputation within the live entertainment ecosystem. As fans from across India and beyond prepare to descend upon Guwahati for the upcoming rock spectacle, the state government anticipates.