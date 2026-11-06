Assam: One Killed, Five Injured in Fire at Tengakhat ITF Complex

Guwahati: Fire broke out at the ITF complex of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Tengakhat, today claiming one live and leaving at least five others seriously injured. One more person has been reported missing after the fire.

The injured have been identified as Shailen Gogoi, Tapas Gogoi, Kumud Gogoi, Golap Dutta and Indra Gogoi. All five were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) Dibrugarh, for advanced medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a person identified as Raju Dutta has remained untraceable since the incident. Efforts are underway to locate him. After the incident, several fire brigade belonging to Oil India Limited rushed to the site and launched an intensive operation to bring the blaze under control.

Senior OIL officials, along with other departmental officers and employees, also reached the spot to monitor the situation and expedite rescue and relief operations.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. The incident has triggered across Tengakhat and the surrounding areas. Rescue efforts are continuing to locate the missing person and ensure that the fire is completely brought under control.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.