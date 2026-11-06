Ghanakanta Gogoi Encounter: Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Incident ‘Unfortunate’, Orders Magisterial Inquiry

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has described the death of Ghanakanta Gogoi in a police encounter as an unfortunate and unintended incident, stating that it should not have happened.

Reacting to the incident, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the police had not deliberately killed Gogoi, but that he died after allegedly attempting to fire at police officer . He said the police were compelled to open fire in self-defence after Gogoi allegedly shot at them.

“We have not delivered justice through this incident. It was an unintended and unfortunate occurrence,” Sarma said, adding that the police had fired in response to the alleged threat to their lives.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also described Gogoi as a professional killer while commenting on the circumstances surrounding the encounter. Meanwhile, Sarma confirmed that a magisterial inquiry would be conducted to investigate the circumstances leading to Gogoi’s death.

Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the 26th October shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, which claimed five lives and injuring one, was killed in police encounter Sivasagar district at 3: 10am on 4th November . Police had claimed that he attempted to escape from custody and snatch a firearm while being transported for further investigation.