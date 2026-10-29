Assam Operation Falcon Foils Nine Rhino Poaching Attempts

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam , Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the state’s efforts to protect its iconic one-horned rhinoceros, reporting zero rhino poaching and crediting Operation Falcon with foiling nine poaching attempts and leading to 48 arrests.

In a post on social media today , he described the operation as a significant step towards wildlife conservation, emphasising the role of law enforcement in protecting Assam’s rhino population.

“Zero rhino poaching. Now that’s a plot worth protecting,” Sarma wrote, adding that Operation Falcon had foiled nine poaching attempts and resulted in 48 arrests. He also remarked that the operation had ensured there was no favourable outcome for poachers.

The Chief Minister further highlighted Project Rhino, which forms part of the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen conservation measures and safeguard the endangered one-horned rhinoceros.

Assam is home to a significant population of the greater one-horned rhinoceros, particularly in Kaziranga National Park, which is internationally recognised for its wildlife conservation efforts. The Assam government’s continued focus on conservation initiatives aims to strengthen efforts to preserve Assam’s natural heritage for future generations.